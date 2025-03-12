Road trip: New England’s maple syrup season
New England is serving up maple syrup in delicious and unexpected ways
“Maple syrup season is a special time in New England,” said Adam H. Callaghan in Food & Wine. In February and March, as temperatures routinely cross above the freezing point when night turns to day, sap flows strongly in the region’s maple trees, meaning the sugarhouses will be boiling it down to create syrup and other sweet treats for locals and visitors. Here are some ideas, by state, on places to “taste the delicious results.”
Maine
Treehouse Brand Maple Syrup of Auburn taps black maple trees instead of sugar maples, then “boils the sap in a must-see sugar shack: a treehouse that looks like a huge locomotive steam engine.” You can also enjoy the unique syrup drizzled on the blueberry pancakes or stirred into the sea-salt maple latte served at the Alna Store in Alna.
Vermont
During Vermont Maple Open House Weekend, March 22-23, many of the state’s 3,000 sugarhouses welcome visitors. And maple syrup can be found in a wide variety of Green Mountain State products, including Vermont Spirits’ No. 14 bourbon and the beloved maple creemee, a flavor of soft-serve ice cream made with maple syrup and extra dairy fat that’s served statewide.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
New Hampshire
For all there is to know about how sap becomes syrup, head to The Rocks, a 1,400-acre estate in Bethlehem. The preserve’s New Hampshire Maple Experience includes a horse-drawn wagon tour, tapping lessons, a tour of a working sugarhouse, and a visit to a maple museum. Don’t forget to leave with a jug of the proprietary stuff.
Massachusetts
Old Sturbridge Village usually ends its sugaring season in early March, so get your syrup history lessons instead at the Northern Spy restaurant in Canton, where proprietor Marc Sheehan is a student of the subject and makes the syrup for his maple-bacon breakfast sausage and sticky maple pudding.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Music Reviews: Mdou Moctar, Panda Bear, and Tate McRae
Feature “Tears of Injustice,” “Sinister Grift,” and “So Close to What”
By The Week US Published
-
What's at stake in the Mahmoud Khalil deportation fight?
Talking Points Vague accusations and First Amendment concerns
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Why is a new Air Force One taking so long to build?
The Explainer Trump may look for alternatives for his new plane
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Music reviews: Mdou Moctar, Panda Bear, and Tate McRae
Feature “Tears of Injustice,” “Sinister Grift,” and “So Close to What”
By The Week US Published
-
Film reviews: Mickey 17 and Last Breath
Feature An expendable space plebe reaches his limit and a diving team loses a man
By The Week US Published
-
One great cookbook: 'Snacking Cakes'
The Week Recommends Modest baking with big impact
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Elliot Ackerman’s 6 favorite books on war and duty
Feature The Marine veteran recommends works by Robert A. Heinlein, John le Carré, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Book reviews: ‘Waste Wars: The Wild Afterlife of Your Trash’ and ‘Love and Need: The Life of Robert Frost’s Poetry’
Feature The dirty global trash trade and Robert Frost’s poetic life
By The Week US Published
-
Oscars 2025: Anora’s Cinderella triumph
Feature The film about a stripper who elopes with the son of a Russian oligarch takes home four Oscars
By The Week US Published
-
Gene Hackman: the prolific actor who brought intensity to diverse roles
Feature Hackman was not an easily pigeonholed performer
By The Week US Published
-
The UK's best food and drink festivals in 2025
The Week Recommends Enjoy delicious dishes at a culinary extravaganza near you
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK Published