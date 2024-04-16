6 serene homes in Vermont

Hartland

Ferguson Farm, a 1784 Federal brick house near Woodstock, comes with 83.7 acres of woods and fields. The renovated four-bedroom home has arched windows; multiple fireplaces; an eat-in farmhouse kitchen with sitting area and woodstove; a library with built-ins; and a huge porch.

The property has apple trees and sugar maples; a four-level Shaker barn with livestock facilities, gathering and work spaces, guest bedroom, and bathroom; a studio; trails; a beaver pond; and a 4-acre swimming pond. $4,995,000. Story Jenks, LandVest/Christie's International Real Estate, (802) 238-1332.

Stowe

Nestled in the Worcester Range in north-central Vermont, this 2023 four-bedroom is about 2 miles from Stowe Village and 8 miles from the skiing at Stowe Mountain Resort. The Scandinavian-inspired home features 7-foot triple-pane windows with forest views; an open main space including an eat-in chef's kitchen and living and dining areas; en suite bedrooms; a family room; an office; and an infrared sauna.

The 2.19-acre wooded lot is near numerous parks and the Little River. $1,500,000. Smith Macdonald Group, Coldwell Banker Carlson Real Estate, (802) 598-0252.

Fayston

This 2007 Craftsman stands on 8.49 wooded acres in the Mad River Valley. The three-bedroom house has exposed posts and beams, Douglas fir cabinets, cherrywood floors, a Rumford fireplace, an open kitchen with banquette, and a walk-out lower level with sauna and family room.

Outside are two stone patios, flowers, vegetable gardens, fruit trees, streams, a tree house, a pond, and trail access; Mount Ellen and Waitsfield are short drives. $1,950,000. Pall Spera, Pall Spera Co. Realtors/Luxury Portfolio International, (561) 762-8188.

Newfane

Across from the Rock River in southern Vermont, this 1880 estate is also near villages, lakes, and skiing. The updated five-bedroom farmhouse features an eat-in chef's kitchen with walk-in pantry; dining room; living room with fireplace; laundry and mud room; and screened porch and farmer's front porch.

The 7.5-acre property has pastures, a guest cottage, a three-story antique barn, gardens, a stream, a koi pool, and river frontage; Newfane is 15 minutes' drive and Brattleboro is 25. $740,000. Adam Palmiter, Berkley & Veller Greenwood/Dover, (802) 461-5871.

Killington

This 1998 four-bedroom home in south-central Vermont sits on 1.3 wooded acres above the High Ridge ski trail, 5 minutes' drive from Killington Resort. The rustic-contemporary house has whole-log posts, rough-hewn beams, and maple, pine, and beech interiors; a main living space with a massive rock fireplace, wall of windows, and open kitchen with breakfast booth; a Japanese bath; and a library.

Outside are a deck, stone hot tub, and sauna. $2,800,000. Claire Thompson, Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty, (347) 932-8587.

Ferrisburgh

Set in a summer community on Lake Champlain's Long Point peninsula, this three-bedroom cottage is also just 30 minutes from Burlington and Middlebury. The custom-crafted home features wood-lined walls and ceilings, antique windows, a clawfoot bathtub, a kitchen with handmade cabinets and a wooden counter with a hand-painted lake mural, and a captain's cupola.

Outside are two levels of porches and mature trees; beaches, tennis courts, trails, and forest are nearby. $549,000. Kathy O'Brien, Four Season's Sotheby's International Realty, (802) 343-9433.