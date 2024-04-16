6 serene homes in Vermont
Featuring a four-level Shaker barn in Hartland and a Scandinavian-inspired home in Stowe
Hartland
Ferguson Farm, a 1784 Federal brick house near Woodstock, comes with 83.7 acres of woods and fields. The renovated four-bedroom home has arched windows; multiple fireplaces; an eat-in farmhouse kitchen with sitting area and woodstove; a library with built-ins; and a huge porch.
The property has apple trees and sugar maples; a four-level Shaker barn with livestock facilities, gathering and work spaces, guest bedroom, and bathroom; a studio; trails; a beaver pond; and a 4-acre swimming pond. $4,995,000. Story Jenks, LandVest/Christie's International Real Estate, (802) 238-1332.
Stowe
Nestled in the Worcester Range in north-central Vermont, this 2023 four-bedroom is about 2 miles from Stowe Village and 8 miles from the skiing at Stowe Mountain Resort. The Scandinavian-inspired home features 7-foot triple-pane windows with forest views; an open main space including an eat-in chef's kitchen and living and dining areas; en suite bedrooms; a family room; an office; and an infrared sauna.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The 2.19-acre wooded lot is near numerous parks and the Little River. $1,500,000. Smith Macdonald Group, Coldwell Banker Carlson Real Estate, (802) 598-0252.
Fayston
This 2007 Craftsman stands on 8.49 wooded acres in the Mad River Valley. The three-bedroom house has exposed posts and beams, Douglas fir cabinets, cherrywood floors, a Rumford fireplace, an open kitchen with banquette, and a walk-out lower level with sauna and family room.
Outside are two stone patios, flowers, vegetable gardens, fruit trees, streams, a tree house, a pond, and trail access; Mount Ellen and Waitsfield are short drives. $1,950,000. Pall Spera, Pall Spera Co. Realtors/Luxury Portfolio International, (561) 762-8188.
Newfane
Across from the Rock River in southern Vermont, this 1880 estate is also near villages, lakes, and skiing. The updated five-bedroom farmhouse features an eat-in chef's kitchen with walk-in pantry; dining room; living room with fireplace; laundry and mud room; and screened porch and farmer's front porch.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The 7.5-acre property has pastures, a guest cottage, a three-story antique barn, gardens, a stream, a koi pool, and river frontage; Newfane is 15 minutes' drive and Brattleboro is 25. $740,000. Adam Palmiter, Berkley & Veller Greenwood/Dover, (802) 461-5871.
Killington
This 1998 four-bedroom home in south-central Vermont sits on 1.3 wooded acres above the High Ridge ski trail, 5 minutes' drive from Killington Resort. The rustic-contemporary house has whole-log posts, rough-hewn beams, and maple, pine, and beech interiors; a main living space with a massive rock fireplace, wall of windows, and open kitchen with breakfast booth; a Japanese bath; and a library.
Outside are a deck, stone hot tub, and sauna. $2,800,000. Claire Thompson, Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty, (347) 932-8587.
Ferrisburgh
Set in a summer community on Lake Champlain's Long Point peninsula, this three-bedroom cottage is also just 30 minutes from Burlington and Middlebury. The custom-crafted home features wood-lined walls and ceilings, antique windows, a clawfoot bathtub, a kitchen with handmade cabinets and a wooden counter with a hand-painted lake mural, and a captain's cupola.
Outside are two levels of porches and mature trees; beaches, tennis courts, trails, and forest are nearby. $549,000. Kathy O'Brien, Four Season's Sotheby's International Realty, (802) 343-9433.
This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.