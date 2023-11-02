'Petty acts of hate'
A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
Hundreds of foreign nationals and wounded Palestinians were allowed to leave the Gaza Strip for Egypt on Wednesday, "escaping the territory's misery" after weeks of negotiations, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Some Americans were among those allowed to leave, though more remain trapped. In northern Gaza, "Israel turns up the heat on Hamas as calls for cooling off mount," The Wall Street Journal says, noting the growing calls for a humanitarian pause in Israel's bombing.
The New York Post devotes its front page to the anti-Israel protesters who, in "petty acts of hate," tear down posters showing hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.
The New York Times puts the death of "title-winning, temper-losing" college basketball coaching legend Bobby Knight on the front page. Knight, the fiery "maestro" who led Indiana University to three NCAA championships, was "all the rage," The Washington Post agrees. The Journal also gives front-page space to the Texas Rangers winning their first World Series in a 4-games-to-1 rout of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
