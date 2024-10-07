Donald Trump is downplaying his position on abortion

He says it's a state issue, but opponents have concerns

A sign for Trump 2024 in Hawkeye, Iowa, next to an anti-abortion sign with a cross nailed to it
Trump claims he won't pass a national ban — but he doesn't necessarily need a new ban to restrict abortion at the federal level
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

Donald Trump is attempting a tricky approach to abortion in the 2024 presidential race. As president, he appointed three of the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade and opened the door to abortion bans in red states. As a candidate, he would rather downplay the issue.

Trump's allies this summer backed a Republican Party platform that "abandons the party's long-standing explicit support for national restrictions," said The Washington Post. The platform does leave open a path for courts to "grant fetuses additional legal rights" — which would narrow any remaining abortion protections — but the "watered-down language" infuriated the GOP's influential anti-abortion wing, said the Post.

Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

