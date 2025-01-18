Babygirl: Nicole Kidman stars in 'riveting' erotic thriller

'The sex and the silliness' is quite fun, but it's 'ploddingly predictable stuff'

Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson in Babygirl
Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson star in squirm-inducing erotic thriller
(Image credit: 2AM / Man Up Film / A24 / Album / Alamy)
By
published

"Cementing her status as Hollywood's boldest actress, Nicole Kidman bares herself every which way – physically, emotionally and artistically – in 'Babygirl'", Halina Reijn's erotic thriller about a kinky workplace affair, said Tom Shone in The Sunday Times.

She plays Romy, a CEO who cheats on her theatre-director husband (Antonio Banderas) when she falls for Samuel (Harris Dickinson), an intern newly arrived at her firm.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸