Steal: ‘glossy’ Amazon Prime thriller starring Sophie Turner

While Prime Video may lack the “cut-through” of Netflix, Amazon’s streaming service has “quietly found a groove in the past few months delivering a number of glossy, twisty-turny thrillers featuring British lead actors”, said Tim Glanfield in The Times .

“This latest effort, ‘Steal’, is a case in point.” A six-parter, it stars the “Game of Thrones” alumna Sophie Turner as Zara, “a hard-living, disillusioned twentysomething” working for a big pension fund in the City of London.

“Hangover-induced nosebleeds aside”, Zara’s life is pretty uneventful – until “an audacious group of thieves wearing unnerving prosthetics violently storm her building and force the employees to deploy $4 billion of trades to six unknown bank accounts”.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

The heist is “only the beginning, in a sleek thriller that keeps changing in form”, and Turner – who is “soon to be seen as Lara Croft in a TV reboot of ‘Tomb Raider’” – demonstrates that she has the “depth and range” to carry a major series.

Sitting somewhere between “Industry” and “Die Hard”, this is a “lean, entertaining, no-fuss thriller”, said Rebecca Nicholson in the Financial Times . The “thumpingly ominous soundtrack” is rather overused, but in every scene, tension is ratcheted to its maximum, and Turner is perfectly cast, revealing herself to be “an unlikely new Bruce Willis”.

What is really surprising, though, is that “amid all the action”, this thriller “finds room for thought”, said Lucy Mangan in The Guardian . While never taking its foot off the gas, it becomes “a meditation on the notion that the love of money is the root of all evil”.