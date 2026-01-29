Steal: ‘glossy’ Amazon Prime thriller starring Sophie Turner

The Game of Thrones alumna dazzles as a ‘disillusioned twentysomething’ whose life takes a dramatic turn during a financial heist

Sophie Turner in Steal
Sophie Turner as Zara: ‘depth and range’
While Prime Video may lack the “cut-through” of Netflix, Amazon’s streaming service has “quietly found a groove in the past few months delivering a number of glossy, twisty-turny thrillers featuring British lead actors”, said Tim Glanfield in The Times.

“This latest effort, ‘Steal’, is a case in point.” A six-parter, it stars the “Game of Thrones” alumna Sophie Turner as Zara, “a hard-living, disillusioned twentysomething” working for a big pension fund in the City of London.

“Hangover-induced nosebleeds aside”, Zara’s life is pretty uneventful – until “an audacious group of thieves wearing unnerving prosthetics violently storm her building and force the employees to deploy $4 billion of trades to six unknown bank accounts”.

