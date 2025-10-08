8 of the best ‘cozy crime’ series of all time

Crime television can be bleak, often relentlessly so. For those who enjoy a good murder mystery but don’t want to walk away from their limited leisure time feeling like humanity is hopeless, a competing genre has arisen. Introducing the so-called “cozy crime” series, which typically combine Etsy-friendly backdrops, quirky characters and frequent levity to defuse some of the tension inherent in the depiction of brutal crimes. From “A Remarkable Place to Die” to “High Potential,” the current television landscape is awash in crime narratives with a lighter touch, often with episodic structures more reminiscent of a bygone era of network television.

‘Murder, She Wrote’ (1984-1996)

The iconic mystery-of-the-week series ‘Murder, She Wrote’ ran for 12 seasons and remains one of the most well-known pieces of crime television in history. Angela Lansbury played Jessica Fletcher, a mystery novelist and amateur detective who consistently outwits the police in the implausibly violent (and fictional) Maine small town of Cabot Cove. Jessica had a “genius-level intellect for crime solving and an innate kindness,” said Paul F. Verhoeven at The Guardian .

There was also “something deeply edifying about having an older woman play the hero” in a show that was ultimately “wholesome beyond measure.” The series was a ratings hit for CBS throughout its run, and Lansbury's character remains instantly recognizable to people of a certain age. (Apple TV+, Amazon, Philo and Tubi)

‘Agatha Christie’s Poirot’ (1989-2013)

Adapted from Agatha Christie’s books about private investigator Hercule Poirot, ITV's television adaptation ran for 13 seasons over 25 years, anchored by David Suchet’s beloved portrayal of the title character. Set in interwar London, the show follows Poirot, who hails from Belgium, as he investigates crimes with the help of his secretary Miss Lemon (Pauline Moran) and friend Captain Hastings (Hugh Fraser).

The episodes are “classic mysteries in many ways,” succeeding by “nicely balancing serious matters and humorous asides and subplots, such as Poirot’s dental adventures or obsessive fiscal concerns,” said Shlomo Schwartzberg at Critics At Large . The show’s family-friendly, “old-fashioned virtues are highly appealing and pleasurable.” (Acorn TV, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, BritBox, MHz Choice and Roku)

‘Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries’ (2012-2015)

Based on Kerry Greenwood’s novels, Acorn TV’s “Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries” is set in 1920s Melbourne, Australia, and revolves around the adventures of well-to-do Phryne Fisher (Essie Davis), who tackles a new murder in each episode, set against the backdrop of a series-long effort to find her sister’s killer. The series “not only follows through on its initial, delightful premise’s promises but manages to fill a pop culture void in the process,” said Kayti Burt at Den of Geek . It also provides a “rare fictional example of what life can be like for women who chose not to get married and/or have children.” It led to a 1960s-set spin-off, “Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries,” which lasted two seasons. (Acorn TV, Apple TV+, Amazon and PBS)

‘Father Brown’ (2013-)

A show that is the “scheduling equivalent of a vitamin D shot,” BBC One’s long-running episodic crime series “lands like a warming ray of sunshine” when a new season is released every winter, said Jasper Rees at The Telegraph . The show moves the source material, G.K. Chesterton’s early 20th century novels, into the 1950s, when the titular priest (Mark Williams) solves crimes in the fictional English village of Kembleford. The “tone of gentle rural mayhem” frames a “structure standard in TV detective drama” and results in a “pleasant surprise,” said Mark Lawson at The Guardian . Viewers clearly agree, as the 13th season will debut in 2026, and the spin-off “Sister Boniface Mysteries” debuted on BritBox in 2022. (Amazon, BritBox, Hulu, Netflix and Roku)

‘Only Murders in the Building’ (2021-)

“Only Murders in the Building” features a group of charming amateur sleuths who try to get to the bottom of a series of murders in their Manhattan apartment building, and then make a podcast out of it. In the first season, washed-up actor Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Broadway director Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and struggling artist Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) are all true-crime enthusiasts who share their suspicions that fellow resident Tim Kono (Julian Cihi) didn’t commit suicide but was murdered. The show’s “vibes are immaculate,” said Constance Grady at Vox , and the series is “Nora Ephron-esque in its total commitment to atmosphere.” A fifth season premiered in September 2025. (Hulu)

‘The Afterparty’ (2022-2023)

The most structurally inventive of the shows on this list, this whodunnit comedy revolves around the murder of pop star Xavier (Dave Franco) at an afterparty following his 15-year high school reunion. An eclectic group of potential suspects, including Zoë (Zoë Chao), Aniq (Sam Richardson), Chelsea (Ilana Glazer) and Brett (Ike Barinholtz) is interviewed by the quirky Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish), who hears the evening’s events from different (and often unreliable narrators) as well as digging into everyone’s potential grievances against their famous classmate.

The gimmick is that every episode is shot in a different genre, from romcoms to cartoons to a Wes Anderson-themed entry in the second season. A “proper Who's Who of contemporary comedy” keeps the proceedings moving along breezily by “embracing both the pastiche and the profound,” said John Nugent at Empire . The show was canceled after its second season. (Apple TV+)

‘Deadloch’ (2023-)