Gladiator II: Paul Mescal 'mesmerising' in 'relentlessly entertaining' sequel

Ridley Scott's 'primary aim' is fun, in this 'exhilarating' blockbuster

Paul Mescal as Lucius in Gladiator II
The sequel is 'in many ways as compelling and expertly staged' as the original
By
published

"'Gladiator II' is by far the best popcorn film of the year". Ridley Scott's "exhilarating" sequel to the 2000 movie starring Russell Crowe has "swords, sandals, sharks in the flooded Roman Colosseum, Denzel Washington in flowing robes and Paul Mescal biting a baboon" – what's not to love?

The action follows Lucius (Mescal), the illegitimate son of Crowe's Maximus and Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), and nephew of the first film's villainous Commodore (Joaquin Phoenix). After leading a relatively peaceful life as a farmer in northern Africa with his wife, Lucius is forced into slavery and ends up becoming a gladiator like his father.

