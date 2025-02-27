I'm Still Here: 'superb' drama explores Brazil's military dictatorship

Fernanda Torres delivers 'phenomenal' performance as mother whose life is shattered by violence in the Oscar-nominated drama

Brazilian film about the aftermath of a politician's abduction in 1970s Brazil
This powerful Oscar-nominated drama is about the real-life kidnapping and murder of a former congressman in 1971, during Brazil's military dictatorship, said Kevin Maher in The Times. Up for best picture, best actress and best international film, it's made by the Brazilian director Walter Salles, who got to know the subject's family as a boy.

This isn't "another South American dictatorship drama", however; instead, it is one of the great films about motherhood, because once the politician has been snatched from the family home in Rio de Janeiro, the focus turns to his wife, Eunice Paiva (the "phenomenal" Fernanda Torres), and what follows as she searches for justice and closure over the next 40 years. "Best actress Oscar for Torres? Worth a flutter."

