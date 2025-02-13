September 5: 'nail-chewing' thriller explores 1972 Munich Olympics terrorist attack
Oscar-nominated film cuts between dramatised events and real archival footage from news coverage
You might think that in the wake of Kevin Macdonald's documentary "One Day in September" (1999) and Steven Spielberg's "Munich" (2005), filmmakers might have nothing left of interest to say about the terrorist attack at the 1972 Munich Olympics that left 11 Israeli athletes and coaches dead, said Matthew Bond in The Mail on Sunday. "But you'd be wrong."
"September 5", which has deservedly picked up an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay, revisits that day, but describes it from the standpoint of the ABC journalists and production crew who covered the events as they unfolded. The result is a "brilliantly edited and all too timely thriller" featuring "standout performances" from the likes of John Magaro, as the inexperienced producer in charge of the control room, and Leonie Benesch, as the production assistant who turns out to be the only German speaker present. Peter Sarsgaard also "adds heft" as a TV veteran wrestling with the ethics of covering a terrorist siege live on television. It adds up to a "serious, sombre, intelligent drama".
"Brisk, jittery and predominantly filmed with hand-held cameras", this "gripping" film "deftly cuts between the nervy dramatised events behind the scenes and actual archive footage from ABC's coverage" of the day, said Wendy Ide in The Observer. "So tautly directed that you can practically feel the panic-sweat trickling down the back of your own neck", this is "nail-chewing, edge-of-the-seat stuff".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"The film is clenched and claustrophobic", said Tim Robey in The Telegraph, and with its 95-minute running time, "it certainly doesn't dawdle". But it swerves the bigger questions it raises, and in the end I found it a bit "workmanlike", with the "feel of a hand-wringing teleplay".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Today's political cartoons - February 13, 2025
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - leader of the free world, a gulf between worlds, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Left on read: Labour's Whatsapp dilemma
Talking Point Andrew Gwynne has been sacked as health minister over messages posted in a Labour WhatsApp group
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
What will Trump-Putin Ukraine peace deal look like?
Today's Big Question US president 'blindsides' European and UK leaders, indicating Ukraine must concede seized territory and forget about Nato membership
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
There is more at stake with the 'Emilia Pérez' Oscar nominations than just a gold statue
IN THE SPOTLIGHT As cinephiles debate artistic merits and award season odds, transgender activists and Mexican nationals grapple with the social implications of one of the most divisive films of the year
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Emilia Pérez: the most hated film at the Oscars
Talking Point Why is Hollywood fêting a 'garish' movie critics call 'an abomination'?
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
The Brutalist: 'haunting' historical epic is Oscar frontrunner
The Week Recommends Adrien Brody is 'savagely good' as Hungarian-Jewish architect chasing the American dream
By The Week UK Published
-
The Brutalist, AI and the future of cinema
The Explainer The use of AI in the Oscar-tipped epic has launched a fresh debate over its applications in the film industry
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Oscar predictions 2025: who is likely to win?
In Depth This year's Academy Awards have an 'unpredictable playing field'
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Last updated
-
Movies to watch in October, from 'Joker: Folie à Deux' to 'Saturday Night'
The Week Recommends Joaquin Phoenix as Joker, a new Jason Reitman comedy and a buzzy Palme d'Or winner
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
The Outrun: Saoirse Ronan's finest performance?
The Week Recommends Irish actor tipped to finally take home an Oscar for her powerful portrayal
By The Week UK Published
-
'Oppenheimer' sweeps Oscars with 7 wins
speed read The film won best picture, best director (Christopher Nolan) and best actor (Cillian Murphy)
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published