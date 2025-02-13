September 5: 'nail-chewing' thriller explores 1972 Munich Olympics terrorist attack

Oscar-nominated film cuts between dramatised events and real archival footage from news coverage

September 5 movie
The film has picked up an Oscars nod for best original screenplay
(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo)
By
published

You might think that in the wake of Kevin Macdonald's documentary "One Day in September" (1999) and Steven Spielberg's "Munich" (2005), filmmakers might have nothing left of interest to say about the terrorist attack at the 1972 Munich Olympics that left 11 Israeli athletes and coaches dead, said Matthew Bond in The Mail on Sunday. "But you'd be wrong."

"September 5", which has deservedly picked up an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay, revisits that day, but describes it from the standpoint of the ABC journalists and production crew who covered the events as they unfolded. The result is a "brilliantly edited and all too timely thriller" featuring "standout performances" from the likes of John Magaro, as the inexperienced producer in charge of the control room, and Leonie Benesch, as the production assistant who turns out to be the only German speaker present. Peter Sarsgaard also "adds heft" as a TV veteran wrestling with the ethics of covering a terrorist siege live on television. It adds up to a "serious, sombre, intelligent drama".

