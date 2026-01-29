Anna Ancher: Painting Light – a ‘moving’ exhibition

Sunlight in the Blue Room (1891)
Sunlight in the Blue Room (1891): an illuminating example of the ‘practice of painting light’
Skagen is “a remote fishing port at the northernmost tip of Denmark”, said Chloë Ashby in The Times. A wild beauty spot where the North and Baltic seas meet, it is today a magnet for Copenhagen’s elites in the summer. But in the late 19th century, it was home to “a thriving community of international artists” attracted by Skagen’s landscape and the qualities of its light. Anna Ancher (1859-1935) was its innkeeper’s daughter, aged just 12 when this bohemian influx to her home village began. Clearly, it sparked something: Ancher went on to make herself one of Denmark’s best-loved painters. The young Anna, keen to learn how to paint, had “unofficial teachers on tap”.

Later, she married an artist, Michael Ancher, and lived in Copenhagen and in Paris, where the efforts of the impressionists inspired her to return to her hometown and paint similar scenes. She painted portraits, seascapes, still lifes and interior scenes, all meticulously recreating the village’s famous light. Bringing together more than 40 paintings, this exhibition gives British audiences previously unacquainted with her work an introduction to Ancher’s bold and singular art.

