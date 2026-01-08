William Nicholson: a ‘rich and varied’ exhibition

The wide-ranging show brings together portraits, illustrations, prints and posters, alongside ‘ravishing’ still lifes

By
published
‘Silver Casket and Red Leather Basket’, 1920
Silver Casket and Red Leather Basket, 1920
(Image credit: Andrew Smart A.C.Cooper (colour) ltd)

The painter William Nicholson is a largely forgotten figure these days, said James Beechey in The Art Newspaper. Known for his “bravura brushwork” and his singular ability to capture the effect of light falling on metal or glass, Nicholson (1872-1949) belonged to no distinct artistic movement, declined all invitations to join exhibiting societies – and “was steadfastly unrevealing about his own work”. That reticence may well have helped to diminish his reputation; indeed, his contribution has been largely eclipsed by that of his eldest son, the abstract painter and sculptor Ben Nicholson.

This exhibition, the first in 20 years, sets out to prove that Nicholson senior was a “sophisticated and original figure”, and a much more intriguing talent than is generally acknowledged. The show is a comprehensive retrospective of his career, bringing together portraits, illustrations, prints and posters, alongside the “ravishing” still lifes for which he is best known. But can it really make us reappraise a painter so regularly “damned as a minor artist”?

