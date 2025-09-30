Lou Berney’s 6 favorite books with powerful storytelling
The award-winning author recommends works by Dorothy B. Hughes, James McBride, and more
When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.
Oklahoma native Lou Berney is the award-winning author of several crime novels, including Dark Ride, November Road, and The Long and Faraway Gone. His new novel, Crooks, follows four siblings who each find separate paths toward carrying on their parents’ crooked legacy.
‘In a Lonely Place’ by Dorothy B. Hughes (1947)
This is such a dark, beautiful crime novel, and it’s also a master class in the powers of narrative perspective and interiority. The faint throb of unease that runs through the story is brilliantly handled. In a Lonely Place is both way ahead of its time and exactly of its time, and it still chills me every time I read it. Buy it here.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
‘Slaughterhouse Five’ by Kurt Vonnegut Jr. (1969)
I was assigned this book during my first year of college, in freshman comp, and it blew my mind. I hadn’t realized until this book that a “serious” novel could be so fun and weird and tight. I don’t think I would have become a novelist without it. Buy it here.
‘Deacon King Kong’ by James McBride (2020)
I love sprawling novels and authors who try to do too much. The author of The Good Lord Bird and The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store tries to do too much and thoroughly succeeds. This is a crime novel and a family novel and a novel about nothing less than everything American. The richness of the world McBride creates is magical. Buy it here.
‘Don Quixote’ by Miguel de Cervantes (1605 and 1615)
Cervantes’ classic can be an intimidating novel. I know it was for me when I finally cracked it open. But Don Quixote is a pure joy to read, packed full of larger-than-life characters who are in fact exactly true to life. That’s what I’ve been aiming to do in my own fiction ever since. Buy it here.
‘Love Medicine’ by Louise Erdrich (1984)
There aren’t many writers who are better at weaving elegant prose, wry humor, and biting social commentary into such a profoundly moving and satisfying narrative fabric, as she did in her very first novel. Erdrich is a great poet who never forgets she’s a storyteller and a great storyteller who never stops being a poet. Buy it here.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
‘Case Histories’ by Kate Atkinson (2004)
For a lot of writers, I think, there’s one book that kicks open a door they didn’t even realize was there. For me, it’s Kate Atkinson’s Case Histories. I had never read a crime novel like it, both dark and light, both hilarious and harrowing, and I knew immediately this is what I wanted to do. Buy it here.
-
Robert Redford: the Hollywood icon who founded the Sundance Film Festival
Feature Redford’s most lasting influence may have been as the man who ‘invigorated American independent cinema’ through Sundance
-
Book reviews: ‘All the Way to the River: Love, Loss, and Liberation’ and ‘Mother Mary Come to Me’
Feature Elizabeth Gilbert’s ‘balls to the wall’ memoir and Arundhati Roy’s terrifying mother
-
Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl announcement thrills and rankles
IN THE SPOTLIGHT The Puerto Rican superstar’s upcoming halftime performance has fans ecstatic, even as some conservatives gripe
-
Robert Redford: the Hollywood icon who founded the Sundance Film Festival
Feature Redford’s most lasting influence may have been as the man who ‘invigorated American independent cinema’ through Sundance
-
Book reviews: ‘All the Way to the River: Love, Loss, and Liberation’ and ‘Mother Mary Come to Me’
Feature Elizabeth Gilbert’s ‘balls to the wall’ memoir and Arundhati Roy’s terrifying mother
-
6 rustic homes on ranches
Feature Featuring copper kitchen counters in Colorado and a 380-acre property in California
-
Steve: a ‘gripping’ drama starring Cillian Murphy
The Week Recommends Murphy plays the frazzled headmaster of a boarding school for ‘delinquent’ boys in this bold Indie film
-
The Lady from the Sea: a ‘thrillingly contemporary’ Ibsen adaptation
The Week Recommends ‘Luminous’ cast dazzle in Simon Stone’s ‘hugely enjoyable’ production
-
Black Rabbit: slick crime thriller set in a high-end New York restaurant
The Week Recommends Two Manhattan brothers resort to ‘ever-more high-stakes’ schemes to tackle ‘huge’ gambling debts in the ‘glossy’ series
-
One Battle After Another: a ‘terrifically entertaining’ watch
The Week Recommends Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest release is a ‘high-octane action thriller’ and a ‘surefire Oscar frontrunner’
-
The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny: a novel of ‘undeniable power’
The Week Recommends Kiran Desai’s first novel in nearly 20 years is an ‘enthralling love story’ set across India and the US