H.W. Brands' 6 favorite books that reflect on American history
The award-winning author recommends works by Mark Twain, Herman Melville, and more
When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.
Historian and best-selling author H.W. Brands is a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist. His new book, "America First," revisits the debate between President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Charles Lindbergh over how the U.S. should respond to Adolf Hitler's rise.
'The Autobiography of Benjamin Franklin' (1791)
D.H. Lawrence begrudged Benjamin Franklin's unwillingness to confront the dark side of human nature, and it's true that Franklin's story, as he tells it, is pretty much a feel-good affair. But there was a lot in Franklin's path from Boston commoner to Enlightenment celebrity to feel good about, and there's a twinkle in his eye on every page. Buy it here.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'The Education of Henry Adams' by Henry Adams (1907)
This is the inverse of the Franklin story. Henry Adams was born a short distance from Franklin's birthplace, but at the top of Boston's Beacon Hill rather than the bottom. And he spent his life pondering the decline of the Adamses, from presidents to ambassadors to mere scribblers like himself. His allusions can be hard to follow, but his mordant wit repays the effort. Buy it here.
'Life on the Mississippi' by Mark Twain (1883)
Mark Twain became world-famous while living in Connecticut, but the kid from Hannibal, Missouri, never got the Mississippi River out of his blood. This memoir might not be Twain's greatest book, but it's the one that's most revealing of what he was most proud of. Buy it here.
'Twelve Years a Slave' by Solomon Northup (1853)
It's not unusual for a book to be better than the movie, even when the movie is quite good. Yet Northup's account of being kidnapped from freedom into slavery has more nuance than almost any movie could capture. Even the villains are fully formed individuals, some as trapped by circumstances as he became. Buy it here.
'Moby-Dick' by Herman Melville (1851)
The operatic parts aside, this novel reeks of memoir. Melville was as proud of his whaling adventures as Mark Twain was of steamboating. No better portrait exists of the first truly global industry or the remarkably cosmopolitan crews who chased giant cetaceans to the watery ends of the earth. Buy it here.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
'Geronimo's Story of His Life' edited by S.M. Barrett (1906)
Geronimo wanted President Theodore Roosevelt to let him go home to die, and to this end, he told his story while in captivity in Oklahoma and dedicated the completed book to Roosevelt. The strategy didn't work for Geronimo, but it works for readers, who get a gripping tale of resourceful resistance from the great warrior himself. Buy it here.
This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
-
'Musk could receive some attention from federal law enforcement'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Trigger warnings on screen spark dissent
Talking Point Are they a measure of sensitivity or just unnecessary posturing?
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Decolonizing conservatism
Tucker Carlson speaks on stage during the 2024 Republican National Convention
By Mark Gimein Published
-
6 timeless homes in the French Norman Style
A home in New York
By The Week Staff Published
-
Discover Ravenna's glittering treasures
The Week Recommends The 'magical' town is home to magnificent churches and excellent restaurants
By The Week UK Published
-
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: pure 'nostalgia bait'
Talking Point Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder return for sequel to the 1988 cult classic
By The Week UK Published
-
Sam Leith picks his favourite children's books
The Week Recommends The author and journalist chooses works from Nicholas Fisk, Richard Adams and more
By The Week UK Published
-
The Real Thing: Stoppard revival is 'witty' and 'wise'
The Week Recommends James McArdle is 'sensational' in Max Webster's production at the Old Vic
By The Week UK Published
-
Firebrand: Jude Law is 'gloriously disgusting' in Tudor drama
The Week Recommends 'Vividly constructed' film looks at the life of Henry VIII's sixth wife, Katherine Parr
By The Week UK Published
-
A Voyage Around the Queen: 'gloriously bizarre' royal biography
The Week Recommends Craig Brown's book paints a 'vivid and remarkably telling' picture of the late monarch
By The Week UK Published
-
The Perfect Couple: glossy Netflix murder-mystery starring Nicole Kidman
The Week Recommends However hard you try to resist it, 'you will want to know the who, what, where and why-dunit'
By The Week UK Published