Black Friday Sale

(Image credit: Future)

This Black Friday, get a digital annual subscription for just £117 £52 a year, that’s only £1 a week — our best offer yet.

This special offer includes:

Your first year £117 £52 — that’s only £1 a week

£52 — that’s Continue to pay £117 every 52 weeks

Read our daily digital editions via the app, website or newsletters

Unlimited access to articles on our website

Read the weekly magazine on the app before it hits the newsstand

Listen to The Week on the go with our audio feature

Cancel or pause anytime*

(Image credit: Future)

Not what you're looking for?

What's inside The Week?

(Image credit: Future)

Stay informed with comprehensive coverage of the biggest global news stories of the past week. Save time by reading only the best articles selected from 200 trusted publications. Entertain yourself with pages dedicated to the best music, arts, books, food and wine.

Discover our app and daily digital editions

(Image credit: Future)

Saturday Wrap A look back at some of the stories that you may have missed, from The Week magazine. Sunday Shortlist A collection of the magazine's cultural reviews, across film, TV, books, podcasts, music and more. Morning Report A concise digest of what happened overnight and how the world is reacting, delivered each weekday morning. Evening Review Make sense of the day's events in a distinctive and analytical 15-minute package, delivered each weekday evening.

*Your subscription is protected by our full money-back guarantee. If for any reason you’re not satisfied you may cancel at any time during your subscription and receive a full refund on any unmailed issues within 30 days. Read our subscription terms and conditions here.