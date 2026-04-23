Digital Flash Sale

Save 50% on a digital subscription and get exclusive newsletters, full digital access, and the weekly magazine. Flash Sale ends 11 May.

Digital Flash Sale

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Flash Sale offer:

  • Your first 13 weeks for just £39 £19.50 (that's 50% off the subscription price)
  • Continue to pay £39 every 13 weeks
  • Read our daily digital summaries via our app, website or newsletters
  • Access the weekly magazine on our app before it hits the newsstand
  • Listen to The Week on the go with our audio feature
  • Cancel or pause anytime*

Digital Flash Sale

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*Your subscription is protected by our full money-back guarantee. If for any reason you’re not satisfied you may cancel at any time during your subscription and receive a full refund on any unmailed issues within 30 days. Read our subscription terms and conditions here. Alternatively, you can request to pause your subscription for up to three months. Offer is only available on a Digital subscription. Sale ends on 11 May 2026.

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