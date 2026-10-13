Get 6 weeks for just £1 - Start your trial today

Why wade through all the news? The Week goes through everything there is to know and takes you straight to the stories that matter.



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What’s inside The Week?

Stay informed with comprehensive coverage of the biggest global news stories of the past week. Save time by reading only the best articles selected from 200 trusted publications. Entertain yourself with pages dedicated to the best music, arts, books, food and wine.

Discover our daily digital editions

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Daily Digests Every weekday morning and evening make sense of the day’s events with award-winning newsletters. Saturday Wrap A look back at some of the stories that you may have missed, from The Week magazine. Sunday Shortlist A collection of the magazine's cultural reviews, across film, TV, books, podcasts, music and more. The Week app Enjoy on the go wherever and whenever you like, with audio features and interactive puzzles.

Multiple news sources, expertly edited together