Start your subscription today

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The Week Print Plus
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
Access daily editions whenever, wherever in app, website, or newsletter format
Unlimited access to The Week's website; including puzzles, daily editions and archived issues
Dynamic iOS and Android apps
Early access to the weekly magazine in digital format within our app every Thursday evening
Cancel anytime
The Week Print
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Cancel anytime
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Trump is threatening to investigate the investigators. Can he do that?
Today’s Big Question Congressional Democrats say they will do oversight despite White House threats
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
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Apple has a hidden ‘gray list’ of words it won’t autocomplete
The Explainer Terms like ‘Dictator Trump’ and ‘Sleepy Joe’ won’t fill themselves out
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
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3 signs it’s time to change banks
The Explainer Loyalty can cost you
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published