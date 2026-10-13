Why wade through all the news? The Week goes through everything there is to know and takes you straight to the stories that matter.

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Saturday Wrap A look back at some of the stories that you may have missed, from The Week magazine. Sunday Shortlist A collection of the magazine's cultural reviews, across film, TV, books, podcasts, music and more. Morning Report A concise digest of what happened overnight and how the world is reacting, delivered each weekday morning. Evening Review Make sense of the day's events in a distinctive and analytical 15-minute package, delivered each weekday evening.

What’s inside The Week?

Stay informed with comprehensive coverage of the biggest global news stories of the past week. Entertain yourself with pages dedicated to the best music, arts, books, food and wine. Save time by only reading the best articles from the UK and international media, handpicked by our award-winning editorial team.

Multiple news sources, expertly edited together