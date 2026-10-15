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Blockers: Michael Lewis’ ‘rollercoaster’ exposé of Elon Musk’s Doge
The Week Recommends ‘Essential record’ of a dismal episode in US history
By The Week UK Published
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Tarek Atoui’s Turbine Hall: a ‘beguiling, poetic’ installation
The Week Recommends Lebanese artist transforms cavernous Tate Modern space with floating musical instruments and ‘ever-changing’ soundscape
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
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How powerful are the Houthis in Yemen?
The Explainer Saudi Arabia renews efforts to help the Yemeni government oust Iran-backed rebels, who control vast swathes of the country
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published