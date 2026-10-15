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Saturday Wrap A look back at some of the stories that you may have missed, from The Week magazine. Sunday Shortlist A collection of the magazine's cultural reviews, across film, TV, books, podcasts, music and more. Morning Report A concise digest of what happened overnight and how the world is reacting, delivered each weekday morning. Evening Review Make sense of the day's events in a distinctive and analytical 15-minute package, delivered each weekday evening.

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Stay informed with comprehensive coverage of the biggest global news stories of the past week. Save time by reading only the best articles selected from a rich variety of trusted publications. Entertain yourself with pages dedicated to the best music, arts, books, food and wine.