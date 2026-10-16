Start your subscription today

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Multiple news sources, expertly edited together
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The 4 best crime thriller movies of all time
the week recommends Earnest cops, inept detectives and vengeance-seeking drifters headline the best crime capers
By David Faris, The Week US Published
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Who benefits from Trump’s Russia diesel deal?
Talking Points Prices remain high, but Putin gets a cash infusion
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
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Political cartoons for October 16
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include inflation, landscaping, and more
By The Week US Published