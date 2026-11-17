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The Week Digital
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Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
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The Week Print Plus
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
Access daily editions whenever, wherever in app, website, or newsletter format
Unlimited access to The Week's website; including puzzles, daily editions and archived issues
Dynamic iOS and Android apps
Early access to the weekly magazine in digital format within our app every Friday
Cancel anytime
The Week Print
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Cancel anytime
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Retail: How prices got personal
Feature Companies are adjusting prices based on individual data, raising controversy
By The Week US Published
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Film reviews: ‘Fatherland’ and ‘Club Kid’
Feature A film about a father who stepped down and a film about a father who stepped up
By The Week US Published
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Closures and budget cuts loom as US schools shed students
In the Spotlight A baby bust and deportations have led to empty classrooms
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published