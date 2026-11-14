All you need to know about everything that matters

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Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
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The Week Print Plus
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
Access daily editions whenever, wherever in app, website, or newsletter format
Unlimited access to The Week's website; including puzzles, daily editions and archived issues
Dynamic iOS and Android apps
Early access to the weekly magazine in digital format within our app every Friday
Cancel anytime
The Week Print
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Cancel anytime
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After the euphoria: what now for the Democrats?
Talking Point The midterm elections have upended the balance of power in Washington D.C. – but rebuke of Trump must not be mistaken for endorsement of the opposition
By The Week UK Published
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5 hilariously outrageous cartoons about Nvidia’s spy scandal
Cartoons Artists take on succession, investigation, and more
By The Week US Published
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Russell Brand: a predator finally brought to justice
In the Spotlight ‘Heroic’ accusers braved establishment wall of silence and offensive courtroom tactics
By The Week UK Published