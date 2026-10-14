All you need to know about everything that matters

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The Week Digital
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Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
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The Week Print Plus
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
Access daily editions whenever, wherever in app, website, or newsletter format
Unlimited access to The Week's website; including puzzles, daily editions and archived issues
Dynamic iOS and Android apps
Early access to the weekly magazine in digital format within our app every Friday
Cancel anytime
The Week Print
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Cancel anytime
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The ‘Southern Giants’ militia reshaping the conflict in Yemen
Under the Radar The UAE proxy is a force to be reckoned with in battle for control over global shipping
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
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Video games to play this fall, including Control Resonant and Grand Theft Auto VI
The Week Recommends The game of the year is finally here, as the Grand Theft Auto franchise takes Miami
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
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Kristi Noem is back under the microscope over DHS planes
The Explainer Noem reportedly bought the planes just before being ousted from the Department of Homeland Security
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published