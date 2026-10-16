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The Week wraps up the last seven days into one balanced and entertaining read. With curated news alongside the latest pop culture, it makes catching up more of a pleasure than a chore.

Save up to 60% this Christmas - it's the perfect chance to sort your shopping and get time back for some festive fun.

PRINT + DIGITAL From £54 for the first 13 weeks Give The Week Quarterly subscriptions from £54 Annual subscriptions from £191 £186 (60% off the shop price) Weekly magazine delivery Read every issue early on the app, or listen on the go Full access to web articles Curated daily digests of the latest news All Christmas gift subscriptions start with the first issue in the New Year. Cancel or pause at any time. DIGITAL From £39 for the first 13 weeks Give The Week Quarterly subscriptions from £39 Annual subscriptions from £117 £112 (46% off the shop price) Read every issue early on the app, or listen on the go Full access to web articles Curated daily digests of the latest news All Christmas gift subscriptions start with the first issue in the New Year. Cancel or pause at any time. PRINT From £52 for the first 13 weeks Give The Week Quarterly subscriptions from £52 Annual subscriptions from £185 £180 (30% off the shop price) Weekly magazine delivery All Christmas gift subscriptions start with the first issue in the New Year. Cancel or pause at any time.

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How it works

Choose your gift Easy and secure, get your Christmas shopping done in just a few clicks. Show you care Download and print your Christmas card to give on the big day. Special delivery Your loved one will receive their first issue in the new year.

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What’s inside The Week?

Stay informed with comprehensive coverage of the biggest global news stories of the past week. Save time by reading only the best articles selected from 200 trusted publications. Entertain yourself with pages dedicated to the best music, arts, books, food and wine.

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Discover our daily digital editions

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Saturday Wrap A look back at some of the stories that you may have missed, from The Week magazine. Sunday Shortlist A collection of the magazine's cultural reviews, across film, TV, books, podcasts, music and more. Morning Report A concise digest of what happened overnight and how the world is reacting, delivered each weekday morning. Evening Review Make sense of the day's events in a distinctive and analytical 15-minute package, delivered each weekday evening.

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Multiple news sources, expertly edited together

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Join more than 300,000 readers

J Pargeter "Great magazine! Great summary of news and press around the world - look forward to it every week." - Feefo Margaret Hastings "I enjoy The Week so much that I watch my post box scrupulously for its arrival...I can't imagine my week without it!" - Feefo Manda Bray "Easy and enjoyable news round up. Concise and well curated periodical, covering the main topics and a good selection of non-headline news items." - Feefo

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*Your subscription is protected by our full money-back guarantee. If for any reason you’re not satisfied you may cancel at any time during your subscription and receive a full refund on any unmailed issues within 30 days. Read our subscription terms and conditions here. Alternatively, you can request to pause your subscription for up to three months. Subscriptions start with the first issue in the new year.