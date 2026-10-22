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The Week wraps up the last seven days into one balanced and entertaining read. With curated news alongside the latest pop culture, it makes catching up more of a pleasure than a chore.
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DIGITAL
The first 6 weeks free
Continues at
£39 £34 every quarter
Annual subscriptions from
£117 £107
Read every issue early on the app, or listen on the go
Full access to web articles
Curated daily digests of the latest news
All Christmas gift subscriptions start with the first issue in the New Year. Cancel or pause at any time.
The first 6 weeks free
Continues at
£54 £49 every quarter
Annual subscriptions from
£194 £184
Weekly magazine delivery
All Christmas gift subscriptions start with the first issue in the New Year. Cancel or pause at any time.
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Saturday Wrap
A look back at some of the stories that you may have missed, from The Week magazine.
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A collection of the magazine's cultural reviews, across film, TV, books, podcasts, music and more.
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Is Saudi Arabia losing its lustre?
Today's Big Question Regime’s bold plan to diversify the economy away from oil ‘now faces an existential hurdle with unprecedented Houthi attacks’ and waning confidence among foreign investors
By The Week UK Published
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Flores, Indonesia’s ‘priest island’
Under the Radar As the Catholic Church struggles to serve its faithful, a small island in the world’s largest Muslim nation offers hope
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
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How can you lock in a mortgage rate and when does it make sense to do?
The Explainer If rates are likely to go up between when you apply and when you close, you may want to consider a lock
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published