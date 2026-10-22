Christmas Sale
Whether you’re looking to entertain and inspire curious kids or spark debate over mulled wine, we have something for everyone. Discover our special Christmas offer on The Week family magazines.
The Week Junior
Bi-annual subscriptions starting from
£67.99 £59.99
Annual subscriptions from
£119.99 £99.99
Choose from Print or Print + Digital formats
Free The Week Junior Awesome World Puzzles book
The print edition is delivered to their door every week, plastic-free, starting with the first issue in the new year
The digital edition is accessible on desktop, tablet or smartphone
Easy to search digital back issue library of over 250 issues
Free weekly parent newsletter
The Week
The first 6 weeks free, then continues from
£39 £34 every quarter
Annual subscriptions from
£117 £107
Choose from Print, Digital or Print + Digital formats
Weekly magazine delivery
Read every issue early on the app, or listen on the go
Full access to web articles
Curated daily digests of the latest news
All Christmas gift subscriptions start with the first issue in the New Year. Cancel or pause at any time
MoneyWeek
The first 6 issues are completely free
Then continue from just £32.99 every 13 issues
Choose from Print, Digital or Print + Digital formats
Weekly magazine delivery
Access the MoneyWeek app on a phone, tablet or laptop
Read exclusive articles and listen to MoneyWeek Talks podcast on our app
Exclusive event discounts
The Week Junior Science+Nature
Give the first 6 months for just £12.50
Then pay just £26.99 every 6 months in Print
Choose from Print, Digital or Print + Digital formats
Free copy of the Science+Nature Annual 2027
Weekly Saturday Science newsletter including activities and fun for your kids
Plastic-free delivery direct to their home every 4 weeks, starting with the first issue in the new year
*Your subscription is protected by our full money-back guarantee. If for any reason you’re not satisfied you may cancel at any time during your subscription and receive a full refund on any unmailed issues within 30 days. Read our subscription terms and conditions here.
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Political cartoons for October 22
Cartoon Thursday's political cartoons include Starlink slowdown, blaming Biden, and post-war Iran
By The Week US Published
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Is Saudi Arabia losing its lustre?
Today's Big Question Regime’s bold plan to diversify the economy away from oil ‘now faces an existential hurdle with unprecedented Houthi attacks’ and waning confidence among foreign investors
By The Week UK Published
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Flores, Indonesia’s ‘priest island’
Under the Radar As the Catholic Church struggles to serve its faithful, a small island in the world’s largest Muslim nation offers hope
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published