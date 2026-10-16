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The Week wraps up the last seven days into one balanced and entertaining read. With curated news alongside the latest pop culture, it makes catching up more of a pleasure than a chore.
Save up to 60% this Christmas - it's the perfect chance to sort your shopping and get time back for some festive fun.
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Quarterly subscriptions from £39
Annual subscriptions from
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Read every issue early on the app, or listen on the go
Full access to web articles
Curated daily digests of the latest news
All Christmas gift subscriptions start with the first issue in the New Year. Cancel or pause at any time.
Quarterly subscriptions from £52
Annual subscriptions from
£185 £180 (30% off the shop price)
Weekly magazine delivery
All Christmas gift subscriptions start with the first issue in the New Year. Cancel or pause at any time.
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Stay informed with comprehensive coverage of the biggest global news stories of the past week.
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Saturday Wrap
A look back at some of the stories that you may have missed, from The Week magazine.
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A collection of the magazine's cultural reviews, across film, TV, books, podcasts, music and more.
Morning Report
A concise digest of what happened overnight and how the world is reacting, delivered each weekday morning.
Evening Review
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Mary Portas picks her favourite books
The Week Recommends The retail consultant and broadcaster selects works by Rainer Maria Rilke, Edith Wharton and Laurie Lee
By The Week UK Published
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The Lost Children of Tuam: a ‘painful, devastating film’
The Week Recommends Monica Dolan excels in the true-life drama of a Galway baby home scandal
By The Week UK Published
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Quiz of The Week: 10 - 16 October
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
By The Week UK Published