All you need to know about everything that matters

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The Week Print Plus
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
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Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
Access daily editions whenever, wherever in app, website, or newsletter format
Unlimited access to The Week's website; including puzzles, daily editions and archived issues
Dynamic iOS and Android apps
Early access to the weekly magazine in digital format within our app every Friday
Cancel anytime
The Week Print
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Cancel anytime
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Is Elon Musk playing Starlink politics with the future of Ukraine and the rest of Europe?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION By disrupting Ukrainian military connectivity, SpaceX risks accelerating a continent-wide pivot to domestic options
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
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What happened to Trump’s short-lived press secretary, Katie Zacharia?
In the Spotlight There are also conflicting reports about Zacharia’s legal experience
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
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Guilfoyle: Too sloppy to stay
FEATURE The former ambassador to Greece's alleged corruption was ‘too blatant for Trump to ignore’
By The Week US Published