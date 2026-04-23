Digital Flash Sale

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Saturday Wrap
A look back at some of the stories that you may have missed, from The Week magazine.
Sunday Shortlist
A collection of the magazine's cultural reviews, across film, TV, books, podcasts, music and more.
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See inside an issue
Stay informed with comprehensive coverage of the biggest global news stories of the past week.
Save time by reading only the best articles selected from a rich variety of trusted publications.
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Will €90bn EU loan help Ukraine unlock Russia impasse?
Today's Big Question Much-needed financial support will help bolster Kyiv’s defences as Zelenskyy pushes for direct peace talks with Kremlin
By The Week UK Published
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The rise in single fathers by choice
In the Spotlight Increase in single men applying to become parents via surrogacy or adoption reflects wider societal shifts, but scepticism and stigma remain
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
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MS-13 and mass trials in El Salvador
The Explainer With nearly 500 alleged gang members on “collective” trial in front of unknown judges, human rights organisations are criticising the fairness of proceedings
By Will Barker, The Week UK Published