Donald Trump’s multibillion-dollar yen play

Framed as ‘good for the world economy’, joint intervention between US and Japan to boost the yen could mainly benefit America

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Trump and Takaichi in the Oval Office
A contributing factor to the joint intervention could be Donald Trump’s perception of Sanae Takaichi as an ‘ideological ally’
(Image credit: Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images)

“To Do. Buy Japanese Yen (JPY) $5-10 bil,” read a note written by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during a cabinet meeting on Friday. By Monday, he had confirmed on X that the US had participated in “coordinated foreign exchange actions” with the Japanese government to counter “disorderly yen movements”.

In recent weeks, the yen sank to a 40-year low against the dollar, the latest milestone in Japan’s economic decline. However, having traded at ¥163 to the dollar on Thursday, the yen has strengthened to ¥155 to the dollar since the intervention.

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