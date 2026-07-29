What to know when dealing with debt collectors

Learn your rights before picking up the phone

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Published
Worried man talking on the phone
Unpaid credit card bills and medical debt can lead to collection threats
(Image credit: pigprox / Getty Images)

Picking up the phone and realizing a debt collector is on the other end is a stomach-dropping experience. It is also a conversation that can have numerous potential implications, which is why it’s essential to know ahead of time how to navigate the call when the time comes.

Unfortunately, these conversations are becoming more prevalent amid soaring credit card bills and unpaid medical debt. “Lawsuits filed by debt collectors over unpaid credit card bills and other outstanding balances have surged to their highest levels in years,” said the Pew Charitable Trusts, per The Wall Street Journal. Here is how to prepare.

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