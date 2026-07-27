Is a swimming pool a good investment?

What to consider before diving in

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
By
Published
Man swimming with his young son in an outdoor pool at home
As heat waves surge, a home pool sounds more enticing than ever
(Image credit: Halfpoint Images / Getty Images)

When summer is sweltering, there is nothing more luxurious than a swimming pool in your own backyard. But is it actually a smart investment?

Installing a swimming pool is certainly not cheap, nor is it a quick and easy project. Once it’s there, it’s hard to undo, and you will need to commit to the necessary maintenance and upkeep costs. On the flip side, how nice would it be to splash around with your kids on any given day or swim laps each morning? Couldn’t it even attract potential buyers if you decide to sell someday? Here are the pros and cons to evaluate before diving in.

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