Are college scholarships taxable?

You might owe taxes on scholarship funds under some circumstances

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Miniature graduation cap sitting on a keyboard next to a note about taxable scholarships
If you use your scholarship funds for costs beyond what is absolutely required as a student, income taxes will generally apply
(Image credit: designer491/Getty Images)

Winning a scholarship can help make covering the cost of college much more manageable. And unlike student loans, which you have to pay back, scholarships are money that is gifted to you free and clear — well, almost.

In some cases, you may have to pay taxes on that scholarship money. So, what are those cases? The problem with that question is “answering it often seems to require a Ph.D.,” with confusion abounding among both parents and students, said The Wall Street Journal. Figuring it out in advance, however, is key to minimizing tax impacts or at the very least being aware of them.

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