Are college scholarships taxable?

Winning a scholarship can help make covering the cost of college much more manageable. And unlike student loans, which you have to pay back, scholarships are money that is gifted to you free and clear — well, almost.

In some cases, you may have to pay taxes on that scholarship money. So, what are those cases? The problem with that question is “answering it often seems to require a Ph.D.,” with confusion abounding among both parents and students, said The Wall Street Journal . Figuring it out in advance, however, is key to minimizing tax impacts or at the very least being aware of them.

When do taxes not apply to scholarships?

Perhaps it is first easier to understand when you do not owe taxes on scholarship funds. “A general rule is that your college scholarship is tax-free when it is used to pay for ‘qualified education expenses,’” said Kiplinger . These are the costs that are “typically limited to items required for all students to attend a particular institution” — think “ tuition , fees, books and supplies.”