School supplies are the newest burden for American families

The cost of supplies has increased nearly 8% in 2026

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Back-to-school supplies seen at an Office Depot in Cedar Park, Texas.
Today’s school supplies lists ‘often go well beyond the basics’
(Image credit: Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

With back-to-school season in full swing across parts of the U.S., many American families are feeling an extra pain in their wallets from buying school supplies. The cost of these supplies ebbs and flows over the years, but economists say 2026 is an especially difficult year for buying new pencils or glue sticks — and families may not feel relief in the near future.

How much have school supply costs increased?