England’s education reforms: global success story?
Since Michael Gove’s ‘deeply unpopular’ curriculum overhaul, pupils have climbed global rankings while other developed nations’ scores declined
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Since Michael Gove’s ‘deeply unpopular’ curriculum overhaul, pupils have climbed global rankings while other developed nations’ scores declined