Who’s who in Andy Burnham’s cabinet?

Appointments show new PM has a ‘much stronger theory of power’ than his recent predecessors

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Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey arrives at 10 Downing Street for Prime Minister Andy Burnham&#039;s first cabinet meeting
John Healey was a surprise pick for Chancellor of the Exchequer
(Image credit: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)

Andy Burnham began his premiership in dramatic style last night, with a brutal purge of ministers loyal to his predecessor in a cabinet reshuffle far more wide-ranging than many expected.

Today the new PM welcomes the first meeting of his top team, “spanning the mainstream wings of the party, including key Northern allies and ministers who fell out with Starmer”, said Politico’s UK political correspondent, Sam Blewett.

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