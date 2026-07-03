Morgan McSweeney and the lessons for Andy Burnham

Keir Starmer’s former chief-of-staff claims his team failed to prepare properly before taking office – a stark warning to prime minister in waiting

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Photo composite illustration of Morgan McSweeney, Keir Starmer and Peter Mandelson
McSweeney quit Downing Street in February over his role in the Mandelson vetting scandal
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)

“Hailed as a political genius by some”, Morgan McSweeney was seen as a “Machiavellian puppeteer manipulating a compliant” Keir Starmer on his journey from Labour Party leader in 2020 to prime minister in 2024, said Patrick Cockburn in The i Paper.

Yet in his first interviews since appearing before the Foreign Affairs Committee in April, two months after quitting as Starmer’s chief of staff, McSweeney claimed the party failed to prepare adequately for office, and that one of the hardest tasks in opposition was trying to “persuade people that we could win”.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.