Miller locked in Ohio race after lapsed deadline

Miller has faced allegations of emotional and physical abuse against his family

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Rep. Max Miller (R-Ohio) during 2021 campaign
Rep. Max Miller (R-Ohio) during 2021 campaign
(Image credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images)

What happened

Rep. Max Miller (R-Ohio) will remain on the ballot in November after Monday’s state deadline to replace him passed. Allegations that Miller physically and emotionally abused his ex-wife and 2-year-old daughter helped turn what had been a safe Republican district into a competitive race against Democrat Brian Poindexter, a union ironworker. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report on Monday shifted Miller’s 7th Congressional District from “likely Republican” to “toss-up.”

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  