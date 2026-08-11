Trump signs order to limit childhood vaccinations

The White House proposed a drop in vaccinations from 17 to 11

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order calling for more research and flexibility on vaccines
President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order calling for more research and flexibility on vaccines
(Image credit: Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images)

What happened

President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order proposing a reduction in routine childhood immunizations to 11 from 17, and pushing for the combined measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine to be split into three separate single-disease shots administered over several doctor visits. This is Trump’s third attempt to “promote his long-held but discredited theory that childhood shots should be spaced out,” The Associated Press said, and a continuation of his fixation on “connecting autism to vaccines,” even though “scientific consensus and decades of studies have firmly concluded there is no link.”

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  