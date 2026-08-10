Blanche narrowly confirmed as attorney general

Trump’s former personal lawyer and close ally will head up the Justice Department

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Attorney General Todd Blanche in confirmation hearing
Attorney General Todd Blanche in confirmation hearing
(Image credit: Graeme Sloan / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

What happened

The Senate early Saturday narrowly confirmed Todd Blanche as attorney general, a position he held in an acting capacity since April, when President Donald Trump sacked Pam Bondi. The 50-49 vote was mostly along party lines, with Republicans Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Susan Collins (Maine) joining Democrats in voting no. Trump announced Sunday that his staff secretary, Will Scharf — like Blanche, a former member of his personal legal team — will take over as White House counsel next month.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  