Todd Blanche is no sure thing in looming AG nomination battle

Past scandals and a history of personal service to Trump are complicating the president’s pick to lead the Justice Department

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
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Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche takes questions and bites his lip
Key Republicans are playing conspicuously coy about Todd Blanche’s future in the Trump administration.
(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s preference for personal loyalty in his subordinates may pose an insurmountable problem for a White House in search of a permanent attorney general. Nominee and acting AG Todd Blanche, the president’s onetime personal lawyer, faces a steep nomination process, as concerns grow over Blanche’s alleged willingness to subvert the role of attorney general for the president’s political purposes.

Is Blanche’s nomination dead on arrival? Or does Trump still command the senatorial clout to ensure his longtime consigliere survives a bruising nomination fight?

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  