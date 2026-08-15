Putin’s Russia: a land that has ‘run out of workers’

Russia is undergoing its worst labour crisis in decades, placing the country on the verge of economic collapse

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Putin is shown round a factory with no workers in it in the Kuril Islands/Japanese Northern Territories
Russia has issued 70,000 Chinese and 34,000 Indians work permits this year, but it hasn’t been nearly enough to plug the gap
(Image credit: Gavriil Grigorov / POOL / AFP / Getty Images)

Growth may be slowing, but Russia’s economy is essentially sound. That’s the message Vladimir Putin is keen to purvey; and by way of proof he cites Russia’s incredibly low unemployment rate: just 2.1%. He’s got it back to front, said Alexander Kolyandr in The Spectator.

Far from being a comfort, this figure should cause Putin huge alarm. It underscores the fact that his nation is undergoing its worst labour crisis in decades: it “has run out of workers”. The crisis has its roots in the low birth rates of the 1990s, but the war in Ukraine has “poured fuel on it”.

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