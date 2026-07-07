Russia is in the midst of a major fuel crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted problems with the oil supply chain

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Cars wait in a long line at a Moscow gas station amid fuel shortages.
Cars wait in a long line at a Moscow gas station amid fuel shortages
(Image credit: Igor Ivanko / AFP / Getty Images)

After more than four years of war between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a rare admission that the conflict has caused his country a problem. In this case, it is a significant fuel shortage driven by Ukrainian drone strikes that is exacerbating economic strain across Russia, and the issue may not be abated any time soon.

‘Certain deficit’

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.