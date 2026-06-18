The Iran war may end but high oil prices may not

Trump hopes oil prices will come down immediately, but economists say this probably won’t happen

Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
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Illustration of a petrol pump flying high in the sky with bird&#039;s wings
Consumers will likely ‘have to wait weeks, or longer’ for lower gas prices
(Image credit: Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

With the United States and Iran arriving at a “memorandum of understanding” to end hostilities, President Donald Trump seems to think petroleum prices will come down immediately. “Let the oil flow!” he wrote on social media. But while average gas prices did fall just below $4 per gallon after the deal was signed, economists say extended relief from high prices could take much longer to arrive.

When will oil prices come down?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.