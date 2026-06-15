US and Iran announce interim peace deal

“Ships of the World, start your engines,” Trump said on social media

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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Traffic moves past the Iranian national flag displayed on a building at Enghelab square in Tehran as ceasefire deal announced
Traffic moves past the Iranian national flag displayed on a building at Enghelab square in Tehran as ceasefire deal announced
(Image credit: AFP via Getty Images)

What happened

President Donald Trump and Iran said Sunday they had reached a preliminary deal to end hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Neither side released the text of their memorandum of understanding, but it was slated to go into effect on Friday after a signing ceremony in Geneva and last for 60 days while they negotiate Iran’s nuclear status and the lifting of U.S. sanctions.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  