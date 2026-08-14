Trump and Brazil have a plenipotentiary problem bigger than a single diplomat

The president’s push for statesmanship supremacy has put Brasilia and Washington on a public collision course

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R) meets with U.S. President Donald Trump (L) at the White House in Washington, D.C., United States on May 7, 2026.
With elections on the horizon, Brazil is keeping an eye on Washington’s latest machinations.
(Image credit: Brazilian Government / Ricardo Stuckert / Handout / Anadolu / Getty Images)

A growing feud between the United States and Brazil has put both nations’ diplomatic corps on high alert, as South America’s largest economy finds itself on the receiving end of a Trumpian diplomatic spat. This month, Washington revoked the visa of Brazilian Ambassador Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti after Brasilia refused visas for several Trump administration officials whom authorities claimed were planning to denounce the country’s leftist government.

Brazil has said it will not formally accept Trump’s Senate-approved ambassador pick, Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez, until after its October election. The country also complained that the United States had named Perez before completing certain diplomatic obligations.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  