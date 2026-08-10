What will the new Colombian president’s right-wing push mean for the country?

Abelardo de la Espriella hopes to remake Colombia in his image

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage illustration of Abelardo de la Espriella and Donald Trump
The new president represents a ‘sharp shift from former President Gustavo Petro’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Colombia’s short-lived era of leftist leadership has ended, as far-right politician Abelardo de la Espriella takes office as the nation’s 36th president. Unlike his predecessor Gustavo Petro, who was the only left-wing president in modern Colombian history, de la Espriella wants to shift the South American country to the right. He is also dealing with a major natural disaster in his first days in office.

What did the commentators say?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.