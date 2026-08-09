Trump’s nuclear deal: a disaster for the Middle East?

Washington’s stipulations seem to have put the agreement in jeopardy, creating additional tensions in the region

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Donald Trump meets with MbS on stage at the US-Saudi Investment Forum in 2025
The deal appears to permit nuclear enrichment on Saudi soil, thus enabling Riyadh to follow the likes of India, Israel and Pakistan in covertly enriching uranium to weapons-grade levels
(Image credit: Stefani Reynolds / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Well, is it on or is it off? No one’s quite sure, said Al Jazeera (Doha). Two weeks ago, the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multibillion-dollar deal allowing US companies to build and operate nuclear power plants on Saudi soil over the next 30 years.

But a day later, President Trump added a new condition, via social media: Saudi Arabia must fall in line with the UAE and other Arab nations that have signed the Abraham Accords, and recognise the state of Israel.

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