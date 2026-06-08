Jared Kushner’s resort plan gets an icy Albanian welcome

Albania’s ‘flamingo revolution’ has grown beyond its environmentalist origins

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
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A protester holds a poster replacing the national coat of arms with a double-headed eagle with flamingo heads
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(Image credit: Armend Nimani / AFP / Getty Images)

Jared Kushner’s goal to open a luxury resort on Albania’s coast has hit a speed bump. Albanian investigators have begun digging into the private equity firm spearheading the project: the first son-in-law’s Affinity Partners. Mass public protests over the proposed resort are a flashpoint for more broad civic frustrations. What began as a “local land dispute on Albania’s southern coast,” said France 24, has now become a forum for “wider grievances” over “corruption, arrogance of power and disgruntlement with the ruling government.”

Environmental origins of a ‘flamingo revolution’

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  